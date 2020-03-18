Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are Instagram official! Well, kind of.

The Knives Out star, 31, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 17, to share photos that the actor, 47, took of her walking along the beach during their recent Costa Rica vacation. She captioned the post with sparkle and orange heart emojis but did not tag her new beau.

The first picture in the slideshow features de Armas gazing into the camera while the other five snaps show her frolicking near the water in an orange crochet dress.

The actress uploaded the post one week after TMZ published images of Affleck photographing her during their romantic stroll on the beach.

The couple met in New Orleans in November 2019 on the set of Deep Water. They play husband and wife Vic and Melinda Van Allen in the upcoming psychological thriller, which also stars Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Finn Wittrock and Jacob Elordi.

After filming wrapped, Affleck and de Armas jetted off to Havana, Cuba, where fans spotted them at a T-shirt shop earlier this month. They later headed to Costa Rica, where an eyewitness saw them “making out” on the security line at an airport.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively last week that the costars “are happy together and officially dating.” Their relationship has gotten the stamp of approval from the Way Back star’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, too.

“Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him,” the source told Us, referencing the former couple’s children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. “She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship.”

Affleck and Garner, who is now dating businessman John Miller, finalized their divorce in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.