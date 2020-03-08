Ben Affleck Spotted ‘Making Out’ With Costar Ana de Armas in Costa Rica

Heating up! Ben Affleck was spotted getting cozy with his Deep Water costar Ana de Armas in Costa Rica on Saturday, March 7, just one day after the two were seen in Cuba.

The Argo actor, 47, and Knives Out actress, 31, were spotted by a fan in the security line at an airport on the tropical island where the eyewitness saw them “making out.”

Just 24 hours earlier, the pair were seen in de Armas’ native Cuba where they hit the town on Friday, March 6.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Affleck and Blade Runner 2049 star posed with a restaurant chef in Havana and smiled with a group fans, who were snapping selfies. In one photo, Affleck is pictured with his arm draped around de Armas’ shoulders.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday that the Oscar winner was happy to be with his costar and their fans.

“Ben and Ana were seen leaving Clandestina [T-shirt] shop on Friday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.,” the source dished. “It was just the two of them and their driver. Ben happily took photos with fans. Ben was in a very happy mood, making funny faces in selfies with fans.”

The Good Will Hunting star and the War Dogs actress met of the set of their upcoming psychological thriller, Deep Water, which they filmed in New Orleans over the past few months. The twosome play a husband and wife “whose mind games with each other take a twisted turn,” according to Deadline.

Affleck’s tropical adventures come just a few weeks after he admitted during an appearance on Good Morning America that he was “not on any [dating] websites,” but wanted a “stable, loving” relationship in a few years’ time.

“I would love to have a relationship that is deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed,” the actor told Diane Sawyer in February. “Five years from now Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his kids three-and-a-half days a week and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him. I directed two [movies] that he is hopefully proud of and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship.”

Affleck shares three children, Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 7, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2018 after more than 10 years of marriage — Affleck said that their failed relationship was the “biggest regret” of his life.

The 13 Going On 30 star has since moved on with businessman John Miller.