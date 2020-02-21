Ben Affleck may regret his divorce from Jennifer Garner, but the actress is in a great place with boyfriend John Miller.

Affleck and Garner split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. ”After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

The exes share three kids: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Back in July 2016, a source told Us that Affleck “feels like he can’t live without Jen.”

“If it was up to Ben, they would be together,” the source said.

After the former spouses finalized their divorce in October 2018, Affleck was very vocal about their painful split.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” the Way Back star told The New York Times in February 2020. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive by-product of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

Affleck, who has been open about his substance abuse struggles, added that his drinking didn’t help the situation.

“What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016,” he told the newspaper. “My drinking, of course, created more marital problems.”

During an appearance on Good Morning America that same month, Affleck said he would “love to go back and change” things about his marriage.

“I have made plenty of mistakes, some big, some small,” he admitted. “I wish I could go back in time and change all kinds of things but I can’t.”

While Affleck dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus on and off from 2017 to 2019 and was briefly link to Playboy model Shauna Sexton, Garner is seeing Miller.

