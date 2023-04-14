Still going strong — and showing his support! Jennifer Garner’s partner, John Miller, attended the premiere of her new show, The Last Thing He Told Me, in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 13.

An eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly that Miller joined Garner inside the Regency Bruin Theatre after she walked the red carpet with her costars and executive producer Reese Witherspoon. The actress was “glowing” as she walked into the room before the screening began. Miller, for his part, sat a few aisles behind his love after chatting with attendees before the show started.

Garner and Miller have been linked since 2018. While Us confirmed that the twosome called it quits in 2020, they were back on by May 2021 and are happier than ever.

“Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him. There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that,” an insider told Us in January. “She’s just decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet and that she feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label.”

The Alias alum was previously married to Ben Affleck. The twosome, who wed in 2005, announced their split in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. They coparent three kids: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

Garner’s return to TV debuts on Friday, April 14. She stars in The Last Thing He Told Me, based on the Laura Dave novel of the same name, as Hannah, a woman who searches for the truth when her husband goes missing. She’s also left to care for his 16-year-old daughter Bailey (Angourie Rice).

“I’m much more, I don’t know, Labrador Retriever in the middle of the dog park ready to just bounce around and say hi and chat … and Hannah is quite taciturn as a person, actually,” Garner told Collider earlier this month. “I mean, she’s deeply warm on the inside, but she’s not just wanting to be chatty with the person next to her in the grocery store. So just shifting my energy in that way was so interesting and something that hadn’t been asked of me, certainly for a long time. And I just wanted to even build on that in just small ways, changing my vocal registry, or whatever it was. I just kind of wanted to feel those differences all the way through.”

Garner added that “playing a stepmom of someone who isn’t thrilled to have you as their stepmom was something that really intrigued me.”

She explained: “Even personally, I wanted to instantly be friends with Angourie, and instead when we were on screen together, we had to go through this slow, laborious process of building trust. But it certainly led to us building trust as people. So it was wonderful.”

While Garner’s ex became a stepdad when he married Jennifer Lopez — who is the mother of 15-year-old twins Emme and Max — in 2022, the 13 Going on 30 star has a relationship with Miller’s two kids with ex-wife Caroline Campbell.

“John’s kids finally met Jen’s kids,” an insider told Us last year of how Garner celebrated her 50th birthday with her blended family. “Lots of kids and family were invited, including John’s kids, his parents, his brother and his [brother’s] wife.”

With reporting by Stephanie Webber