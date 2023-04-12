Subtle but effective! Jennifer Garner sported a new ‘do while out and about in New York City.

The 50-year-old actress was seen with slightly shorter locks as she arrived to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her new show, The Last Thing He Told Me, on Tuesday, April 11. Garner’s brunette tresses were trimmed into a layered bob that featured a dramatic side part. The 13 Going on 30 star complemented her bouncy crown with a sparkly gray dress, minimal jewelry and pointed-toe black pumps.

Garner opened up about her hair change earlier on Tuesday while visiting Live! With Kelly and Ryan. “I’ve got to tell you, I was looking at you around the corner and I love your chic haircut,” Kelly Ripa said. Garner then confirmed the makeover, saying: “You know, we’re going with a chic bob.”

The Daredevil star went on to reveal, however, that she’s ready for the style to grow out. “We’re instantly just like, ‘How long will it take to grow back out?’” Garner said, adding that she’s excited to “put it in a bun on the top of my head.”

The Elektra actress’ latest hair makeover comes after she debuted a bouncy lob in November 2022. The look transformed her shoulder-length strands into a face-framing ‘do that stopped a few inches below her chin. She teamed the chop with an ivory blazer paired with a classic white tank top. Giving the traditional attire a fun twist, Garner teamed the look with off-white shorts.

In addition to blessing Us with major hair inspiration, Garner has shared some useful hair tips. In a sponsored video shared via Instagram on Monday, April 10, the Golden Globe winner gushed about Virtue Labs and its ability to promote follicle growth.

“Women suffer from hair loss and thinning for all kinds of different reasons,” Garner began in the caption of the social media post. “For me, it was the transition away from nursing my babies — but, any way you slice it, hormones and stress are mean and unfair to us gals, and we deserve all the safe, no BS, drug free help we can get.”

She added: “@Virtuelabs Flourish Density Booster sets your scalp up for new hair growth with peptides, probiotics and Virtue’s biotech protein. Is this path to thicker, healthier hair revolutionary and clinically proven? YES. Are there drugs involved? NO.”

