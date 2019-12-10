



Jennifer Garner has got a new beauty gig — and the details are a little unusual.

On Tuesday, December 10, Virtue hair care company announced that the 13 Going On 30 actress has joined the team to help promote the brand’s healthy-hair message. While she won’t necessarily be the face of Virtue, she will use her voice and social media platform to help bring awareness to the hair care line.

In a statement from the brand, the 47-year-old explained that she was initially introduced to Virtue through her hairstylist Adir Abergel, who serves as the creative director. Naturally, after working with him for so long, she trusted him when it came to products.

“First of all, my hair loves this stuff, the results have been amazing,” she continued, “But when the innovative science behind the products was explained to me, I really got excited. I mean, who knew science could give you your best hair?!”

She continued that Virtue’s drive to be innovative and socially responsible while creating products at a premium quality perfectly reflect her’s — as well as Abergel’s — well, virtues!

“I’m looking forward to working alongside Adir and the entire Virtue Labs team,” she said. “We’ve got to share the news about these incredible products and the inventive science and technology that sets them apart. Hair is important, people!”

Garner will work to communicate the efficacy of the products to a broader audience, working directly with the team to develop an overall brand strategy.

“In addition to her acclaim as an actress, Jennifer is a businesswoman and working mom who embodies many of the values we aspire to as a brand,” Virtue’s founder and CEO Melisse Shaban, said. “Because she really uses the products, Jennifer will add authenticity by sharing her own experience as a genuine Virtue customer, and now a partner of the brand.”