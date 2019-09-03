



Tracee Ellis Ross has created a game-changing hair care line for curly, coily and tight-textured hair — particularly those with 3B to 4C textures.

Timothee Chalamet Possibly Debuted His Best Red Carpet Look of All Time and Twitter Is Freaking Out

Enter, PATTERN Beauty, a brand that the “Black-ish” star has secretly been working on for a decade. Ellis Ross officially shared the big news with her followers in an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 3. In the caption she wrote, “PATTERN is the result of 20 years of dreaming, 10 years in the making (I wrote my first brand pitch in 2008, right when girlfriends finished ) and 2 years of working with chemists. I’m so excited to share this with y’all.”

The new hair care collection will include two serums, three conditioners of varying strengths, a leave-in conditioner, shampoo, a shower brush, hair clip and a microfiber towel. The actress and beauty guru tested 74 different formula samples on her own hair before giving them the green seal of approval. If you’ve been paying attention to her hair snaps on the ‘gram, then we think you’ll agree that her naturally curly locks have been looking extra incredible lately.

Everything You Need to Know About Ellie Goulding’s Bespoke Chloé Wedding Gown — and the 3 Others She Debuted for the Big Day!

“PATTERN Beauty is for those of us who need more than a quarter size of product,” she continues in her Instagram post announcing the brand. “Large conditioner sizes that actually fulfill the unmet needs of our community. Accessible pricing because everyone should have access to their most beautiful hair in their own shower, and gorgeous packaging that conjures the legacy of our history and makes us all feel like the royalty that we are.”

Giving Allure an inside scoop, the 46-year-old told the publication that she’s been thinking about this since high school. “I had logged hours and hours in the trenches with my hair,” she said. “Many of us can chronicle the journey of our self-acceptance through the journey of our hair. I think, in all honesty, the timing is perfect.”

PATTERN Beauty will be available for purchase starting September 9 at 9 a.m. on patternbeauty.com with prices ranging from $9 to $42.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!