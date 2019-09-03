



Ellie Goulding just won Labor Day weekend, marrying her longtime boyfriend Casper Jopling on Saturday, August 31. The star-studded celebration was something straight out of a fairytale with the perfect dress to match the grand occasion — well, more like dresses.

The “Love Me Like You Do” singer tied the knot at the York Minster Cathedral in England with several celebrities like Sienna Miller, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry and more in attendance.

Goulding’s first wedding dress was a head-turner, to say the least. For the ceremony, she wore a bespoke Chloé gown by Natacha Ramsay-Levi with long-sleeves and a ruffled high-neck. The stunner also featured intricate White Roses of York with glass beads embroidered all over — proving that little details really do go a long way. The Victorian-style gown was basically straight out of a Pinterest wedding board and took over 640 hours to make.

The blonde beauty wore her hair in a flirty bun, styled with loose pieces that elegantly framed her face. The hairstyle looked regal paired with her veil, which had yet another special touch! Goulding and Jopling’s initials were embroidered onto the tulle piece, with the letters “E” and “C.”

The singer opted for natural makeup to pair with her sophisticated wedding dress. Her makeup artist, Lucy Wearing, posted a photo of the bride in her soft, minimalist look with the caption, “Honored to not only do Ellie’s make up and spend that special morning with her, but to also have been one of seven bridesmaids with the best view in the house.”

But wait, that’s not even it! The singer reportedly changed dresses three more times over the course of the evening. For the reception, she donned a form-fitting off-the-shoulder Stella McCartney gown with chandelier-shaped diamond earrings. Then she swapped the classic, sexy style with a glamorous beaded ensemble to cut the cake. Finally, for the last look of the evening, she debuted a party-ready minidress with big, tulle sleeves.

Now if you’ll please excuse Us, we have four more dresses to add to our Pinterest wedding board.

