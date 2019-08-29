The Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya Fall 2019 collection is here and it’s made up of all the vintage-inspired pieces your closet’s been missing.

This is the Euphoria star’s second collection created in collaboration with the esteemed American designer. The first launched in spring 2019, inspired by “strong, iconic women of the ‘70s.” The new fall collection takes its inspiration from the same source, this time launching an array of “power pieces,” like suits and dresses bound to help you crush your next big interview.

Reebok Is Giving Away Free Swarovski Crystal-Covered Sneakers Inspired by Cardi B’s Nails

But in addition to the confidence-boosting suits, there are also surprising additions like accessories, bathing suits and lingerie. All of these pieces are strong, confident and bold — featuring a mix of timeless patterns and textures.

“The collection redefines power dressing for the modern woman, with each piece designed to evoke emotions of strength and confidence,” says the brand. “It’s a celebration of iconic ’70s silhouettes,” with polka dots, plaids, herringbone, and more across a selection of perfectly tailored blazers, dresses, and coats.”

5 Things to Know About Teddy Quinlivan, Chanel’s First Openly Transgender Model

Ahead of its launch, you can head to the brand’s website to create a wishlist of the products you want (or, need). Simply click the star button under each of your favorite pieces and you’ll get an email notification when they’re available for purchase!

The ready-to-wear collection will officially make its runway debut at New York Fashion Week at the Apollo Theater on September 8. Each of the pieces will be available to purchase online and in select stores on the same day, but in the meantime, you can drool over what’s to come. In the rare case that you haven’t ditched us to check out the pieces already, keep scrolling for 9 of our picks from the fall 2019 Tommy x Zendaya Collection.