



Cardi B is always sporting a double take-worthy manicure — just take to her Instagram page for evidence. They’re consistently dangerously long, bold as can be and of course, bedazzled

But the one specific nail look we can’t take our minds off of is from the rapper’s first-ever commercial with Reebok, aptly titled “Nails.” The Internet-famous video was published back in July and in it, Cardi B’s pink acrylics with crystal jewels take on a mind of their own. They grow so long that they tie her Reebok Club C 85 Vintage sneakers for her while she sits under a hair dryer with a friend.

To celebrate this iconic nail moment and, well, all of Cardi B’s creative manicures, Reebok is launching Crystal Coated Club C’s, which are basically a dream come true if you love all things bling. The sneakers are pink and white and covered in Swarovski crystals — just like the Queen of hip-hop’s nails.

But here’s the catch: To get your hands on them, you have to be a lucky winner. From now through September 7, the brand is offering a special contest to give away the fun, limited-edition sneaks using your Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

To enter, download the Reebok Sneaker Drop skill on your Alexa or Google Home and enable it by saying “Open Reebok Sneaker Drop.” From there, you and your device will chat about your size, name and some other information to get you registered in the drawing. Don’t forget to say “Get my Club C’s” at the very end to officially submit your entry.

50 winners will take home the glammed-up sneakers and 100 runner-ups will get a pair of the Club C 85’s.

If you’re a winner, you can find out on September 7 by asking Alexa or Google Home. Between 10am and 12pm EST, ask, “Hey, ask Reebok Sneaker Drop if I won.” Don’t forget to set a reminder — because that would totally be a bummer if you were destined to win! And if you’re a runner-up, there’s never been a better time to break out your BeDazzler.

