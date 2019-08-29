Brittany Cartwright is bringing her Southern bell style to ShoeDazzle — and just in time for fall!

In our exclusive first look before it launches later today, Thursday, August 29, the newly married Vanderpump Rules star is unveiling a line of shoes, The Babe of Boot Season: Brittany Cartwright x ShoeDazzle, to represent her Kentucky roots and newfound Los Angeles style.

“Well I try to add in little country touches in there, so I picked a lot of boots that have like fringe, things like that. That’s my style.” The Bravo star added, “Like Southern chic.”

Cartwright told Us that her husband and fellow Vanderpump Rules star, Jax Taylor, is already a fan. “Jax has seen the shoes, he loves them,” she gushed. “I always ask what he likes and so far he likes everything.”

Check out five of our favorites from the collection below!