



Some people are unhappy with Britney Spears at the moment … over a pair of shoes.

On Thursday, August 15, the pop star posted a picture to Instagram of a single multi-colored print Christian Louboutin snakeskin pump on a counter inside what appears to be her closet.

Dakota Johnson Seems to Have Closed Her Front Tooth Gap and Twitter Is Not Happy About It

“Four years ago I bought my first pair of Christian Louboutin snakeskin heels that were 6,000 dollars,” she wrote in the caption, noting, “PS I’ve never worn them!!!!”

This sort of #HumbleBrag had fans up in arms at what they perceive as a waste of money.

“Britney, I don think u should be posting how much u pay for things,” commented @magdasmusic . “Yes u can afford it and that’s great but it might be a little insensitive to those that struggle each day.”

@Eqrahhhh__ wrote, “If you wanted you could have feed the unprivileged with that money.”

This idea of using the money for a good cause was a common theme throughout the comments.

“Auction them off and donate the money to a non profit woman’s cause,” @realestatebyjamiemarquez wrote. “They are beautiful and shouldn’t be kept in a box.”

Adidas and Nice Kicks Pay Tribute to Woodstock With a Limited-Edition Tie-Dye Sneaker

Others weren’t really even bothered by the large amount of money. They were more upset about the fact that they heels were made out of animal skin. But, you know, then wasted.

“Britney you’re my Queen, but please don’t wear animal skin,’ fan account @itsbritneyspearsbitch_ wrote. “Congratulations on contributing to the painful suffering of an Animal for its own skin,” commented @gypsy_queen1111. “And for nothing! Wow.”

However, there were a lot of people who came to the defense of the “Baby One More Time” singer, pointing out that she bought them with money she earned herself.

Happy #TBT! Take a Look Back at ‘BH90210′ Stars’ Style Then and Now

“When did any other celeb have to justify their purchases? Let alone any other person?” @t.maez asked. “Y’all treat this woman like she’s a (non existent) welfare queen.”

@Plasticsaguaro worte, “live your life britney! You have earned it,” while @no_filter_momma commented, “That’s right, show them you can buy whatever you want anywhere you want, it’s your money honey!”

Who wouldn’t guessed Spears’ unworn Louboutin would be one of the most debated things on the internet?

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!