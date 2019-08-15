Happy #TBT! Take a Look Back at ‘BH90210′ Stars’ Style Then and Now

Happy Throwback Thursday! We love to indulge in a bit of style nostalgia here at Stylish. And what better crew to take a look back at than the Beverly Hills 90210 cast?

Coming out of retirement almost two decades since the series ended, stars like Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Brian Austin Green are having a major moment, one that includes their return to red carpets together. Although each of the stars has evolved his or her style over the years, there are definitely still some unique fashion choices happening. And we are here for it all.

As young stars of the ‘90s, they delivered when it came to hilariously classic looks of the era. We’re talking big ties with slouchy suits, platform sandals with tube tops and slip dresses galore. After all, that’s what was in and they were the hot kids in Hollywood setting the trends.

Fast forward to today’s styles, which tend to be sleeker and more polished. The men’s suits have slimmed up — like Jason Priestley’s navy and purple combo at the 2019 Fox Upfront Presentation on May 19— and the heels have become skinnier as Garth demonstrated at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 11, with her high bright yellow pumps.

From the cool and youthful looks of the ‘90s to the more grown-up sophisticated styles of 2019, keep scrolling to see how the throwback fashion of the Beverly Hills 90210 cast compares to their styles today.