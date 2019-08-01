



Target is giving Us the best throwback Thursday gift of all time.

On August 1, the retailer announced it is celebrating its 20th anniversary of its designer collab program with an iconic limited-edition collection you won’t want to miss.

The big-name brand is bringing back 300 items from 20 designer collaborations of the past. This includes pieces from well-known names like Isaac Mizrahi, Proenza Schouler, Thakoon, Anna Sui, Rodarte, Stephen Burrows, Zac Posen, Missoni, Jason Wu, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Altuzarra, Lilly Pulitzer and lots more.

“Target has forever changed the retail landscape by doing what once was considered impossible – offering great design at an incredible price,” executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Mark Tritton said in a statement. “This anniversary celebrates our rich design history and the diverse range of partnerships we’ve offered our guests for the last 20 years. Each partnership brought something special and exciting to our guests.”

As epic as this launch is, the pieces will still stay within the budget-friendly price point Target prides itself on — think $7 to $160.

What’s available may vary depending on the store, but guests are only able to purchase up to five items per size and color, starting on Saturday, September 14.

Along with the return of legendary clothing items, Target is also partnering with the publishing house Rizzoli to release a new book celebrating the retailers two decades of impressive (and affordable) design. Titled “Target: 20 Years of Design for All: How Target Revolutionized Accessible Design,” the luxurious book will be available for pre-order and on shelves starting Thursday, September 3.

For even more of an inside scoop, RadicalMedia is working on a documentary film that is set to drop later this fall. The movie will take a look at the approach to affordable designs and how it changed the marketplace.

“Design has always been a part of Target’s DNA,” said executive vice president, chief marketing and digital officer Rick Gomez. “Our marketing campaign will celebrate the inclusive nature of design at Target, including a book and documentary that highlight Target’s impact on the retail industry and our guests’ lives by making great design accessible to everyone.”

