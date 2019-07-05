



Miley Cyrus just gave Us a throwback Britney Spears fashion moment we didn’t know we needed. And now we’re obsessed.

On Friday, July 5, the “Wrecking Ball” singer posted a screen grab from her latest music video, “Mother’s Daughter” on Twitter. In the shot she’s shown laying upside down in a red latex long-sleeve jumpsuit that is totally reminiscent of Spears’ “Oops…I Did It Again” music video. More than reminiscent — it’s nearly identical!

“Oops…. I did it again . I played with your heart , got lost in the game oh baby baby … Oops, you think I’m in love, that I’m sent from above…. I’m not that innocent,” Cyrus wrote in the caption and then tagged the OG Spears.

But the “Party In the U.S.A.” singer isn’t the only one to channel an iconic Spears look from the ‘90s. The 37-year-old pop star herself recreated her legendary “… Baby One More Time” schoolgirl look.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, June 28, the award-winning artist showed off her toned tummy in a tied-up white blouse and pleated plaid miniskirt in a mirror selfie. Even though it was very similar to her “… Baby One More Time” costume, there were a few slight changes for the modern-day take. For instance, she swapped out the black knee-high socks for Birkenstock sandals (how very 2019 of her). And she opted for her now go-to ponytail hairstyle instead of the super ‘90s touch of the fluffy pink pom-poms in pigtail braids.

But Cyrus’ fiery one-piece is pretty much an exact replica of the iconic style from her “Oops” moment. The director of the video Nigel Dick told MTV that the Mars catsuit was all Spears’ idea. “‘I want to be in a red jumpsuit. I want to have a really cute spaceman, but there can’t be any rockets,'” Dick told the publication, recalling Spears’ specifics.

As Twitter users wrote, this is an example of a legend supporting a legend — and her epic costume choices.

