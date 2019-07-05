Happy belated-birthday America! Stars celebrated the 4th of July in style and we are living for it.

While some stars decided to spend the country’s birthday in bathing suits, we found a few who knew how to flawlessly embrace the red, white and blue theme and take it to a whole other level with fun outfits.

Actress January Jones gave Us Betty Draper vibes with a modern twist, wearing a wide-brim straw hat and a red polka-dot chiffon skirt from Amaio Swim. She even paired it with a 1950’s style tank from Lisa Marie Fernandez.

Gal Gadot also kept it classic in a beautiful maroon maxi. In an Instagram Boomerang video, she was shown walking down the stairs, waving her dress as she went. “Wishing you all a fun and safe 4th of July,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Other A-listers were a little more obvious with their choice of ensemble. For instance, Danish supermodel Josephine Skriver posted an Independence Day photo to Instagram wearing white overalls and a blue short-sleeve shirt tied up, revealing her toned abs. For a slight pop of red, she rocked a lacy bra that peeked out from under her low cut top.

Taking it all the way was The Hills star Kristin Cavallari in American flag short overalls with a white tank underneath. Posing in front of a grill with her two dogs in Thursday’s Instagram post she wrote, “How we 4th.” Not a bad way to do it, we must say.

From Lea Michele’s crisp white button-up to Molly Sims’ denim dress, keep scrolling to see the best celebrity fashion from the 4th of July.