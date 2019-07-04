Happy 4th of July! In celebration of America’s birthday, we’re turning to style stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Garner for some patriotic fashion inspiration that is anything but basic.

Instead of donning some sort of variation of stars and stripes with cut-offs and flip-flops, spice up your holiday look like an A-lister. Whether you’re hitting up a backyard BBQ or going to a classier affair, we’ve got you covered.

While attending Big Little Lies co-star Zoe Kravitz’s wedding rehearsal dinner in Paris, Shailene Woodley wore a navy sundress that screams “Summer must-have.” Pair it with a red lip and white sandals and viola! You’re ready to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” until the sun goes down.

Amber Valletta has been favoring red, white and blue looks lately, giving Us a couple of different options to choose from. Our favorite? A scarlet minidress with a white floral print that she paired with sleek white sneakers, resulting in something that’s equal parts cute, comfortable and stylish — A.K.A. the holiday trifecta!

As for Paltrow, she was spotted leaving the Goop store in Westbourne Grove, London, wearing a nautical ensemble complete with a sweater and shorts that are perfect for a chilly summer night spent watching fireworks (maybe on a boat!). Not to mention the navy and white color pattern is on-point for the holiday. And Garner, her blue gingham dress balances proper chic with effortlessly sweet.

From Kendall Jenner’s bright red Canadian tuxedo to Josephine Skriver’s little white eyelet romper, keep scrolling to see the best celebrity-inspired 4th of July looks we are loving.