



When it comes to fashion, the heart does indeed go on — Celine Dion confirmed that fact by wearing the blue diamond Titanic necklace as part of an outfit she wore in Paris.

On Wednesday, July 3, the music legend was spotted during the city’s Haute Couture Fashion Week wearing the eye-catching accessory. This comes just a couple of weeks after the piece was spotted on a runway in the same city.

For those who might not remember, this stunner is called the Holy Heart of the Ocean and is from the 1997 blockbuster hit. In the movie, it’s given to Kate Winslet’s character Rose by her fiancé Cal, played by Billy Zane. After singing the Academy Award-winning song “My Heart Will Go On” for the film, the Canadian native then wore the dazzling costume piece to the 1998 Oscars. Now she’s proving it’s a current-day fashion must-have.

On Wednesday, she paired the chunky charm with a navy nylon sport miniskirt, a gray blazer and a t-shirt that reads “I love Paris” with a heart symbol in the place of love. But the best part of the look is underneath Paris where it says Hilton in signature-style writing, a shoutout to reality star Paris Hilton.

As much as we love this fun combo, as it so happens Dion wasn’t necessarily the one to come up with this diamond necklace and tee pairing. At the Vetements Menswear Spring-Summer 2020 show on June 20, a model walked the runway sporting this playful shirt and a replicated version of the necklace.

We don’t know if Dion’s diamond from Wednesday is a replica or the real deal, but either way the Internet is obsessed.

“Omg it happened…” Instagram account Diet Prada posted to its feed on Wednesday afternoon with a close-up of Dion’s Paris Fashion Week look.

As much as we love it, this is far from the only statement ensemble the “Because You Loved Me” singer has worn in Paris over the past week. In fact, she’s rocked some of her boldest looks yet! Click here to see some of our favorites.

