That whole model-off-duty look complete with dad sneakers, jeans and a cute tee is getting a fresh update with the return of an A-list approved accessory: the bucket hat.

This topper may not seem like an obvious choice for the stylish elite, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t indulging in it in full. Models like Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid and most recently Candice Swanepoel have donned this funky accessory for all kinds of occasions, from backstage at shows to beaches around the world.

Of course, this trend (like many) is a returning favorite from the ‘90s that was often times spotted on celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Lauryn Hill and Tyra Banks. Now it’s being reimagined and re-embraced in all kinds of fun ways that are equal parts practical (like for keeping the sun off your face) and chic.

Ranging from designer picks to affordable options, there is a variety of routes you could take when it comes to this headpiece. For instance, of our favorite finds there’s a cute cream number for $25 with red daisies embroidered all over it or a much bolder $340 Prada that features a clear brim. Then there’s always the classic, simple, logo-free option that you can find almost anywhere these days.

From pricey faves to budget-friendly must-haves, shop some of our favorite buckets hats to get in on this hot celebrity-beloved summer trend.