“I don’t need free lipstick,” said approximately no one, ever. To curb your case of the Monday blues, we’re excited to share that today is National Lipstick Day, a.k.a. the perfect excuse to get your hands on a fresh new bullet.

The yearly event falls on July 29, which not only gives you a reason to add a new lipstick to your cart, but it also means it’s time to try a celeb-loved shade. Consider trying Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution (loved by celebs like Nicole Kidman and Amal Clooney), Dior Ultra Rouge Lipstick in Ultra Radical (loved by Olivia Palermo), or another lipstick your fave celebrity has been raving about.

To help you celebrate the holiday without breaking the bank, some of your favorite beauty brands are here with stellar buy one get one free lipstick deals. That includes the ever-so-popular annual free lipstick deal from Mac, plus steals from Ulta, Huda Beauty and more! Simply add a lipstick to your cart and watch another one appear for free.

So what are you waiting for? Scroll through for 11 ways to snag free lipstick in honor of the holiday.