Let the fall beauty transition begin! After months of bright and peppy lips and gold-flecked lids, we’re yearning for some new beauty inspo. Ask and you shall receive. Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin (yes, Meghan Markle’s Daniel Martin) has given Us our next look for a night out with the girls — and it is vampy.

The beauty pro shared a shot of his client Olivia Palermo to his Instagram feed wearing the perfect deep-berry-lip-smokey-eye combo. To sum up: it’s to die for.

Pulling off glam like this is all about balance. First: the lip is a rich not-too-red-not-too-purple deep burgundy. The exact shade: Dior Ultra Rouge Lipstick in Ultra Radical. The kind that makes you think of an expensive glass of wine. Martin took care to gingerly apply the lippie so that it was clean and punchy — essentially the first thing you see when you look at the fashion plate’s face.

But instead of keeping the rest of Palermo’s look low key, Martin instead dials things up a notch with an equally smoldering smokey eye using the new red shadow from Dior’s latest palette in the Fall 2018 makeup collection, which he tells a fan in the comments. But here’s the catch: yes, Palermo’s eyes are rimmed with black kohl, but the sultry shadow smoked through her crease is actually a similar wine tone to the one Palermo is rocking on her lip.

Daniel didn’t stop there with the updated vintage vamp glamour. He proceeded to sculpt out Palermo’s cheekbones with bronzer and added a light dusting of brightening highlighter for a bone structure so sharp you could cut yourself.

Given that the former reality TV star’s makeup was so full-on, the rest of her glam was kept simple with straightened hair tossed behind her shoulders. But the effect: pure 2018 fierceness. We’ll be bookmarking this for the next time we want to feel fab-u-lous.

