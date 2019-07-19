



Big news for Target shoppers! You officially have an excuse to take a trip to your favorite store.

As of July 15, Target has expanded its clean icon to the beauty aisle as part of a greater mission to help customers discover new products with good-for-you ingredients. Clean products will be labeled with a bright green sticker that says “Clean,” along with the store’s signature bullseye logo.

Diff Charitable Eyewear Teams up With Taco Bell for a Seriously Wacky Glasses Collection

“We introduced the Target Clean symbol earlier this year in household essentials and baby and we’ve had many guests tell us that it’s made their shopping trips easier. That’s why we are excited to introduce the Target Clean icon to the beauty department,” said Christina Hennington, Target’s senior vice president, general merchandise manager, essentials and beauty.

Beauty products that pass Target’s screening to get the Target clean seal of approval are formulated without propyl-parabens, butyl-parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, formaldehyde-donors, nonylphenol ethoxylates (NPEs), Oxybenzone, SLES , retinyl palmitate, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban, BHA or BHT. Deodorants must be formulated without aluminum and oral care products must not contain artificial sweeteners.

Hennington says, “Now guests can easily shop for skin care, hair care, cosmetics, oral care items and more that are formulated without a group of commonly unwanted chemicals they may not want included in their daily beauty routines.”

True Makes a Cute Cameo in Khloe Kardashian’s Beauty Routine Breakdown Video — Watch

The good news is that you’re about to be seeing lots of green stickers while perusing the store’s shelves (or website!). According to Target, the store has close to 4,000 products that meet the clean beauty standards. A few of the brands you might recognize include Love Beauty & Planet, Native, Pacifica, Yuni and more.

This news comes right after Sephora also just expanded its ‘formulated without’ list to ban a total of over 50 ingredients from products that are considered Clean at Sephora. As customers with thousands of different options to choose from, it’s refreshing when brands help us make well-informed decisions.

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!