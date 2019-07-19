In today’s edition of things you didn’t know you needed, Diff Charitable Eyewear launched the wackiest collection in partnership with your favorite Mexican fast good chain — Taco Bell.

The Diff x Taco Bell collection — which dropped today, July 19 — includes five different styles (two eyeglasses and three sunglasses) that come in tons of new playful colors that will give anyone’s eyewear game a cool makeover. Looking for a oversized shade with edge? Check out the Luka shades in a flaming black, red and orange hue with the polarized lens. If you want something a little more subtle the Dash sunglasses are now in a black white color with an equally cool lens.

Along with these sunglasses, chic clear frames are also available if shades aren’t your think but you just can’t miss the opportunity to show your love for tacos with glasses. Check out the Saucy Sawyer — they may look simple and even a bit boring from the outside, but on the inside of the frames have an orange flame print as caliente as the fast food chain’s hot sauce. Oh and they also have blue light lenses to protect eyes against harmless blue light waves that come from our daily technological uses (think: computer, phone and T.V.) because no one has time for tacos when your eyes are strained.

As a major bonus point, for every pair of DIFF Charitable Eyewear glasses sold the brand gifts a pair to someone in need. So even if you do pick up something from this delicious collection that you don’t really need, you can feel good about your purchase… unless that 1:00 a.m. burrito you probably should have passed on. !

To see all five glasses available in the Taco Bell line, keep scrolling.