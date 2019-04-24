Putting the ‘pop” in pop culture fashion, Forever 21 teamed up with Pepsi for a festival-perfect collection we didn’t see coming. But now that we’ve seen it we can’t get enough!

Earlier this month, Forever 21 dropped 56 items in its #F21xPepsi line. With logo-cover tanks, tie-dye cropped hoodies and pops of neon pullovers, there’s something for any type of music festival, no matter the headliner. But the best part is you won’t have to spend an arm and a leg to keep up with the cool kids. The priciest pick is a colorblock windbreaker, which costs just $39.90

As another link to the music world, the campaign for the collection stars Australian singer and DJ Alison Wonderland. In an interview accompanying her cover of Billboard, the songstress shared her love of the retailer, saying, “I have really loved their collaborations in the past so I was really stoked when they approached me to do this one with Pepsi. And the clothes are really sick.”

With commercials starring music icons like Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and most recently Cardi B, the soda company has been linked to the music industry for decades.

As for the fashion retailer, this isn’t the first time the brand has focused on an all-American themed collection. Back in March, the company dropped a street style-inspired United States Postal Service line that had some people scratching their heads. It featured express mail t-shirts, priority mail tube tops and mail uniform-looking jackets with shipping labels as design details — all for less than $55.

With a newfound interest in nostalgia and recognizable logos, the Forever 21 x Pepsi collection we predict will be a hit with fans of both brands. From crop tops to windbreakers, keep scrolling to see our seven favorite items from the latest launch.