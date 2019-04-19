Donald Glover’s latest creative endeavor is just as hilarious and brilliant as as we’ve come to expect from the star — but this time it’s for Adidas.

The Atlanta star teamed up with the sportswear brand to launch a new shoe collection within his Donald Glover Presents line. He announced the launch on Thursday, April 18, through a series of five short films he directed and starred in alongside comedian Mo’Nique.

Poking fun at his newfound fame and wealth, Mo’Nique mocks the 35-year-old rapper about his appearance and lifestyle as he participates in activities like painting a still life, gathering honey and catering a party.

“Rich is a concept,” Glover said in a statement. “With this project, I wanted to encourage people to think about how their stories can be told on their feet. Value isn’t quantified by what you wear, rather the experiences from them. And you make the decision on what works for you, you live through your own lens. The partnership for me is about being able to exemplify what doing your own thing truly looks and feels like.”

The sneakers in the collection are reimagined version of three classics, Nizza, Continental 80 and the Lacombe. The designs feature lots of deconstructed details like uneven stitching, inside-out golden eyestays and the athletic-wear brand’s iconic three-stipe mark that looks as if it’s been hand painted.

At Coachella over the weekend, Childish Gambino used AirDrop to give away sneakers to festival attendees during his performance and the screening of his new film with Rihanna, Guava Island.

This is his second collaboration with the brand. Back in September 2018, the “This Is America” singer officially launched Donald Glover Presents with a fresh pair of Adidas Originals.

The German sportswear brand has been on a roll in recent years in working with big-name stars. Earlier this month, it announced a partnership with Beyonce to relaunch her Ivy Park line. Adidas also teamed up with Kanye for his Yeezy kicks back in 2015.

