Justin Timberlake’s latest collection for Levi’s is all about celebrating his Memphis roots and it is good.

Growing up in the home of music legends like Elvis Presley and Otis Redding, the city has always inspired the 38-year-old’s singing, songwriting and even style. “Fashion has always been synonymous with music,” he told Esquire. “I think one really influences the other.”

So he decided to bring this same idea to his latest collaboration with Levi’s. “Memphis and music have always been a big part of me,” the Grammy award-winner said in a statement. “And it became a huge part of this collection, just going back to the places and things I loved here as a kid.”

The Fresh Leaves spring 2019 collection is all about putting an updated twist on the everyday man classic Levi’s style (like new leaves growing on old tress). The 12-piece collection includes t-shirts, hoodies and, of course the brand’s staple, jeans. Throughout, there are subtle nods to the city of blues, including references to the Zippin Pippin rollercoaster in the old East End Park to the Skateland roller rink. The nostalgic homages almost act as an unofficial guide to J.T.’s Memphis.

The Tennessee native even returned to his hometown to shoot different looks outside some of the favorite attractions that the clothing references.

“An American icon, Justin is the perfect partner for Levi’s, and this collection is a celebration of his hometown of Memphis, the embodiment of American music and authentic self–expression” the Chief Marketing Officer for Levi Strauss & Co., Jennifer Sey, said.

The collection dropped on, Monday, April 1 and is available in stores and on Levi.com. Prices range from $48 for a graphic t-shirt to $148 for a hooded trucker jacket.

But if you just want to take a look at the “Sexy Back” performer modeling some of our favorite pieces you can just keep on scrolling.