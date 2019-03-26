Paul Rudd has been the subject of many Internet conspiracy theories surrounding the idea that he doesn’t look like he’s aged at all since his Clueless days. He’s finally responded and even shared his anti-aging secret — and it’s hilarious.

On Saturday, March 23, the 49-year-old actor joined fellow Clueless costars Alicia Silverstone, Donald Faison and Breckin Meyer at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

When one person asked the Ant-Man how he stays looking so young, he responded, “In here, pure darkness,” he said while pointing to his chest. “And a little moisturizer.”

He told the audience that even though he might look young, on the inside he feels about 80-years-old.

During their reunion, they paid tribute to Brittany Murphy who passed away of pneumonia at 32-years-old back in December 2009. “She was so incredibly talented. Ridiculously talented,” said Meyer. “Like, you see [her in Clueless], and then you watch 8 Mile, and you’re like, ‘That’s the same person?’”

Even though it’s been over two decades since the iconic film was released, Rudd opened up about a scene from the movie that still makes him cringe. When one audience member asked if there was anything he’d want to tell his younger self, one specific scene came to mind.

The scene takes place in Cher’s kitchen when his character Josh is making a sandwich for him self. In a glimpse-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, Rudd spreads mayo onto the turkey instead of the bread, something he apparently hasn’t let go to this day.

“I was so nervous with the timing of the scene, I just put the mayonnaise on the turkey,” he recalled. “Now, when I see that scene, it’s like nails on a chalkboard.”

Even if age didn’t bring him many fine lines or wrinkles, at least it taught him how to make a sandwich.

