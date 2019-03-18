Just when we thought the John Stamos and Nick Jonas prank war couldn’t get any crazier, Uncle Jesse proved Us wrong. On Friday, March 15, the Full House star posted an Instagram of him seemingly getting the youngest member of the Jonas Brother’s face tattooed to his arm. “#jobrosforlife,” he joked in the accompanying caption.

For those who need a quick refresher, the hilarious back and forth started when the “Sucker” singer wore a sweatshirt with a printed shot of Stamos wearing a Jonas Brothers shirt on it back in February 2019. He posted the paparazzi picture of him in the sweatshirt on his Instagram on March 2, writing, “It’s your move @johnstamos.”

The 55-year-old actor took the bait posting a picture of him sleeping on a pillow with the image of Nick in the sweatshirt. “I had the craziest dream last night…” he captioned the shot.

Then when the 26-year-old singer grabbed that image of the 55-year-old actor sleeping on the pictured pillow and screen printed it onto a giant comforter, Stamos escalated the joke to involve permanent ink.

Nick commented on his Friday Instagram post writing, “Okay… okay…” His older brothers even chimed in with Joe leaving a series of crying-laughing emoji faces and Kevin in awe, writing, “No way!!!”

Stamos is reportedly a fan of the boy band and has been spotted in their concert t-shirts during different outings and events for years. However, it’s hard to believe he actually permanently marked his body with the youngest member’s face. But he does tag Corona, California tattoo Studio Treble Art Studio as the location and Marisol Preciado as the tattoo artist.

She even posted a screen grab of Stamos’ pic to her social media page, writing, “Sooooo this happened @johnstamos @nickjonas.”

It seems unlikely that Nick will be able to top this wild tattoo, but we’ll just have to wait and see!

