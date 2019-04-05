Adidas announced on Thursday, April 4, its upcoming epic partnership with Beyoncé’s Ivy Park. As it turns out it wasn’t the first sportswear brand the “Drunk in Love” singer met with. However, the team there did have one specific thing she was looking for in a company.

In a discussion on ESPN’s The Jump on Thursday, ESPN reporter Nick DePaula revealed a story he had heard about the singer walking out on a meeting with Reebok because of the lack in diversity.

He started by walking through some of the companies the Ivy Park founder met with when looking into the chic athleticwear brand’s relaunch. Other big names included Under Armour, Reebok and Michael Jordan’s Jumpman. But it was her meeting with Reebok that really exemplified what it was she was looking for.

“They had a whole presentation of everything — potential products, how this would all look,” he explained to the panel. “And she kind of took a step back and said ‘is this the team who will be working on my product?’ And someone said ‘yes.’ And she said ‘no one in this room reflects my background or skin color and where I’m from and what I want to do.’ So she kind of took a step back and left and then did not come to terms.”

The queen of mic drop moments may have just upped herself with this one.

Beyoncé is no stranger to sticking to her guns, and in this case the cause that was important to her was representation behind the scenes, a key element in the fight for diversity.

As if we weren’t already excited, this strong empowering devotion makes us even more psyched to see what the Ivy Park x Adidas partnership brings Us.

