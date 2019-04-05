Bebe Rexha opened up about her Grammy’s dress drama, revealing that frustration actually fueled her rant.

Back in January the 29-year-old singer made waves when she posted an Instagram video criticizing designers who refused to dress her for the awards show because her size 6/8 frame was “too big.”

“You’re saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful, and they cannot wear your dresses,” she said in the video. “So all the people that said that I’m thick and I can’t wear dresses? F–k you, I don’t want to wear your f–cking dresses.”

Many applauded her honesty for calling out unhealthy sizeism, but the “Meant to Be” singer shared the real reason she did it.

“I love my body, I’m a curvy girl, and that’s why I put it up because I was actually really hurt when I found out,” she said on the British talk show Lorraine on Friday, April 5. “I had been nominated for two Grammys, it’s like my moment. My parents are flying out and I was excited to wear something beautiful. I wanted to feel like a princess.”

She continued to explain that when her friend texted her telling her the news, “it really broke my heart.” But instead stewing about it, she decided to say something.

The talk show host chimed in pointing out that the blonde beauty got the “ultimate revenge” in her ruffled red Monsoori ballgown. “I know I felt so beautiful,” Rexha replied.

The “I’m a Mess” singer went on to say how she hoped to encourage other women to feel good and confident in their skin like she does, but that it’s hard in modern-day society, when women like Rexha are made to feel like she “wasn’t a real popstar.”

“We just need more women empowerment,” she said on the program. “I feel like my music is great, I love being creative, but I don’t just want to be here to buy Chanel bags and make money, its great let’s not lie about that, I also want to feel great about helping people.”

As long as she continues to speak the hard truths, she’ll help more than she even knows.

