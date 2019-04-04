Beyonce Teams Up With Adidas for the Most Iconic Partnership

Beyoncé is about to drop something big. Queen Bey is re-launching her Ivy Park label and this time it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.

Adidas announced on Thursday, April 4, that it’s are partnering up with the singer’s chic athleisure brand.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” Beyoncé said in a statement released by the brand. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

With inclusion and female empowerment in mind, together they will create new products ranging from performance-wear to lifestyle attire that pushes sportswear stereotypes.

“Adidas challenges the status quo and pushes the limits of creativity through its open source approach,” Adidas executive board member, Eric Liedtke, said. “Beyoncé is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators.”

Ivy Park originally launched back in 2016 with Topshop. However, the 37-year-old businesswoman cut ties with the British retailer after sexual misconduct, bullying and racial harassment allegations surfaced. Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment acquired full ownership in November 2018.

She will remain owner of the brand while also serving as a major creative partner to push boundaries forward.

This isn’t the first partnership the German sportswear giant has had with a Hollywood A-lister. Kanye’s Yeezy has also worked with the Adidas while other sports companies like Puma have continued to team up with Selena Gomez for exclusive lines.

After such a quick rise and fall, we can’t wait to see what the new Ivy Park x Adidas partnership brings Us!

