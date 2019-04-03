Beyoncé has one busy summer ahead of her! While the singer is gearing up for the July 19 release of Disney’s The Lion King remake, in which she voices Nala, she has two other projects in the pipeline, multiple sources confirm exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Beyoncé, 37, does not have a full album on the way, according to one source, but she has recorded a “couple of new tracks [for] a deluxe album filled with old songs.”

What’s more? The 23-time Grammy winner is also working with Netflix on a documentary, which a second insider tells Us “will be tied to her Coachella 2018 performance” with additional footage.

The new music will be the first solo material that Beyoncé has dropped since her surprise 2016 visual album, Lemonade. In 2018, she and husband Jay-Z released their long-awaited joint album, Everything Is Love, in the midst of their coheadlining On the Run II stadium tour.

