OK, Beyhive, now let’s get in formation! Beyoncé surprised fans once again with the release of her brand new album, Lemonade, on Saturday, April 23.

The “Formation” singer, 34, dropped her sixth studio album exclusively on Tidal shortly after the accompanying album film aired on HBO.

Lemonade features 12 new songs, including “Hold Up,” “Sorry” and “Sandcastles,” as well as collaborations with The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Jack White and James Blake.

Tidal called the album a “conceptual project based on every woman’s journey of self-knowledge and healing.”

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has released new music unexpectedly. Her self-titled fifth LP, which was also marketed as a visual album, arrived unannounced on iTunes in December 2013. The 14-track disc included singles “Drunk in Love,” “Partition” and “Flawless.” It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and became the fastest-selling album in the history of the iTunes Store, a feat that was later beaten by Adele’s 25.

The Grammy winner kicked off the Lemonade era with the “Formation” music video in February. The controversial track, which concludes the new album, and its accompanying visual quickly made headlines after critics lashed out at Beyoncé for being “anti-police.”

“Anyone who perceives my message as anti-police is completely mistaken,” she clarified in an interview in Elle’s May issue. “I have so much admiration and respect for officers and the families of officers who sacrifice themselves to keep us safe. But let’s be clear: I am against police brutality and injustice. Those are two separate things.”

Earlier on Saturday, Beyoncé teased her new songs in an hourlong special on HBO. The artistic mini-movie and album came just days before the launch of her Formation world tour, which kicks off Wednesday, April 27, in Miami.

