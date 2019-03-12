While Game of Thrones fans wait to see how the song of ice and fire plays out, they can now indulge in their obsession while embracing the athleisure trend at the same time (who would’ve seen that coming?!). Adidas announced on Monday, March 11, that the athletics house has collaborated with the hit HBO TV show to create a sneaker collection in honor of the eighth and final season.

The brand reimagined each of the houses from the fictional land of Westeros to design six limited-edition running shoes. Through color schemes and certain small design details each shoe has its own link to the show, including each faction’s sigil on the tongue or motto on the heel tag.

“Collaborations with franchises like Game of Thrones are part of our DNA,” General Manager Adidas Running, Alberto Uncini Manganelli, said in a statement. “When brands and television series alike are able to move beyond their primary platform and spill into popular culture, we see inspiration. The project is yet another example of our open source strategy by which we treat our most iconic silhouettes as a canvas upon which we can tell a story.”

And with all the traveling by foot that happens on the show, you know they took comfort into consideration. These sleek designs also include the Ultraboost collection’s signature midsole technology that delivers unlimited energy return, a lightweight performance wear and the brand’s always-supportive heel counter.

While they won’t be available to purchase until March 22, you can take a look at the styles here and see which house captures your heart in the battle for the Iron Throne. Keep scrolling to see every single sneaker from this before “winter” comes for you.