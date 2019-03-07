Going out on a high note, Jennifer Lopez is closing out her six-month collaboration with her go-to activewear brand Niyama Sol with a trio of fierce (and colorful!) leggings that are once again inspired by her illustrious career.

For the uninitiated, the OG Jennifer Lopez x Niyama Sol capsule debuted in August 2018 with six pieces — three leggings and three sports bras — and expanded to include more prints and styles in recent months.

“I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere … LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love,” the “Jenny From the Block” singer shared on Instagram at the time. “Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they’re an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic … This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU.”

On Wednesday, March 6, JLo returned to social media to post a super sexy pic showing off her rock-hard abs and one of the three new leggings that will round out the now-16-piece collection.

The I’m Real legging the mom of two is seen modeling in the Instagram post is an ode to her song of the same name. The tune was featured on her second studio album, and Niyama Sol co-founder and creative director Allison Hart said in a statement that the pattern (which includes a photo of JLo from the album’s imagery) and color scheme (blues and grey) echo a denim jumpsuit the songstress wore for the shoot nearly two decades ago.

But that’s not all. This final drop also contains the graphic In Color style, which features scenes from some of the Second Act star’s most famous film and television projects (think: Selena, Enough, Maid in Manhattan and Shades of Blue), and the Dance Again pant. The monochrome pink and purple legging is emblazoned with lyrics from the hit song, like the empowering “always remember … you will live, you will love, you will dance again.”

Retailing for $88 each, this trio and the entire Jennifer Lopez x Niyama Sol collection is now available at NiyamaSol.com.

