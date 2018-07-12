It just got a whole lot easier to channel your inner Jennifer Lopez. Niyama Sol (the athleisure brand behind the colorfully printed leggings JLo is often spotted around town in) decided to pay homage to one of its biggest fans with a limited edition pair inspired by the “Jenny From The Block” singer’s iconic down-to-there Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys and the sexy costumes from her Las Vegas All I Have residency.

Originally released late last month, the first run of the $145 leggings sold out in 24 hours, so the brand has brought them back for round two. Not only are the chevron-like black-and-white-striped full-length leggings figure flattering, they call to mind her Vegas show, while the graphic tropical leaves are an ode to *that* dress.

In Living Color: 7 Playful Rainbow Striped Tops, Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

We’ve yet to see JLo sporting this particular pair, but she regularly shares pics of herself rocking some of the brand’s other form-meets-function designs on social media. Launched in 2015, the line offers pants, tops, bras and accessories for men and women that are all designed with sustainability in mind. The leggings, for instance, are made of a super soft and breathable recycled plastic and spandex blend that still manages to shape and smooth. Oh, and they are quick drying, too (we test drove them at our sweatiest hot yoga class).

Celebrity Braided Hairstyle Ideas: Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Hyland and More Are Here to Inspire Your Next Plait

Rather than stick with basic black and gray so common in the athleisurewear world, Niyama Sol specializes in prints. Earlier this month, JLo was seen in the Sea of Time leggings and Desert Sun bra. She’s also rocked the Java and Vivienne Endless Leggings, in addition to a whole host of other vibrant bottoms, and it was her main squeeze Alex Rodriguez who gifted her with her first pair.

7 Neon Pink Swimsuits Inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy One-Piece Style

We have a feeling a selfie in the latest palm-print design is in the HBIC’s future, but, in the meantime, you might want to snag some before they sell out again!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!