Forget red, white and blue! Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 4th of July on a Hamptons beach with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and their kids rocking a neon pink swimsuit. Proving that one pieces can be just as sexy as teeny tiny bikinis, JLo and A.Rod cozied up for a sweet Instagram pic in the sand that she captioned, “it’s the lil quiet moments that matter the most.”

While neon suits obviously pack an eye-catching punch, they are also great for accentuating sun-kissed skin. The “Dinero” singer was a bronze goddess in her scoopy one piece that showed off her super fit physique (look at those arms!), and she accessorized with a Panama hat, frameless sunglasses and a ring on *that* finger. Tousled waves (her natural texture, according to mane man Chris Appleton), minimal makeup and a red mani completed the fun-in-the-sun vibe.

With JLo’s colorfully glam beach look in mind, we’ve rounded up the best neon pink one-piece bathing suits. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!