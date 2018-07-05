It’s not all about the glitz and glamour for J. Rod! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez may live a high-profile lifestyle, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t appreciative of the little things in life.

The 48-year-old “Jenny From the Block” songstress shared an intimate photo on Thursday, July 5, of her and the 42-year-old former MLB star lounging on the beach.

“It’s the lil quiet moments that matter the most …” Lopez captioned the sweet pic adding a double heart emoji. The Bronx native stunned in a bright pink one-piece bathing suit, sunglasses and a fedora as she cozied up against her beau.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, rested his arm on her knee and smiled sweetly while laying shirtless on the sand.

The pair aren’t shy to show their adoration for each other — and the strong bond they have with each other’s children — on social media. Most recently, the New York Yankees special advisor documented a dance session between J. Lo and his 13-year-old daughter, Natasha. (Rodriguez shares Natasha and daughter, Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.)

The pop star and teen are aboard a picturesque boat while rocking out to a choreographed routine set to Lopez’ latest hit song, “Dinero.”

Following their power-packed performance, the Shades of Blue actress smiles and gives a big thumbs up to Rodriguez who was filming them.

The couple — who first began dating in February 2017 — often show off their blended family in photos and videos on social media. Lopez is mom to 10-year-old twins Max and Emme whom she shes with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Anthony also seems to have given his stamp of approval on his ex’s relationship, even posing for photos at Emme’s dance recital alongside Lopez and Rodriguez in June.

