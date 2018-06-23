Who hasn’t dreamed of dancing with J. Lo? Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha made all of our wishes come true when she got the opportunity to dance with Jennifer Lopez.

#dinero #tashi @jlo A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 22, 2018 at 11:34pm PDT

Rodriguez shared a video on Saturday, June 23, of his 13-year-old and his girlfriend dancing to the latter’s hit “Dinero” while aboard a boat. The two bust a move while others on the vessel look on. Lopez, dressed in a bikini top, sunglasses and white pants, gives the camera a big thumbs-up and a smile as they finish the choreographed routine.

The former New York Yankees player, 42, shares daughters Natasha and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Rodriguez also posted a cute photo of Lopez, Natasha, Ella and Emme, 10, posing in a car with the caption, “My girls,” accompanied by a heart emoji.

The couple’s families have blended well since they began dating in February 2017. Rodriguez posted a sweet pic with the singer’s son Max, 10, in May. (She and ex-husband Marc Anthony have twins Max and Emme.) “#FeelingTheLove #GroupHug #FamilyTime,” the athlete captioned the shot.

The Shades of Blue actress, 48, quickly gave her stamp of approval. “my [heart],” she commented along with six heart emojis.

Lopez opened up about the couple taking the next step in a Harper’s Bazaar cover story published in March. “I do believe in marriage,” she told the magazine at the time. “And I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I’m not forcing anything right now.”

“It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well,” she said of her relationship. “We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t.”

The Maid in Manhattan star added: “We both entered the public eye in our early twenties and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup.”

