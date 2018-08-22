Jennifer Lopez is all kinds of #fitspo, and it just got a whole lot easier to channel her fierceness at the gym. The newly crowned 2018 VMAs Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award-winner has teamed up with one of her go-to activewear brands, Niyama Sol, on a collection of printed leggings and sports bras inspired by her prolific career.

The Jennifer Lopez x Niyama Sol capsule debuted this week with six pieces (three leggings and three sports bras), but the line will ultimately include 18 styles. New additions will drop monthly from September 2018 through January 2019, and, based on her Instagram post announcing the collection, JLo is super pumped about the initial offerings.

“I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere…LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love…Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they’re an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic,” she shared on Instagram on Sunday, August 19. “I’m so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career … This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU.”

While prepping for her epic VMA performance on Monday, August 19, the “Jenny From The Block” singer and her beau, Alex Rodriguez, both shared pics on Insta on the songstress rehearsing in the “Vanguard” and “This Is Me” legging styles, so clearly they can withstand some serious dance cardio.

Priced between $58 and $88, the colorful designs are available exclusively at NiyamaSol.com. Keep scrolling to shop the first six styles from the Jennifer Lopez x Niyama Sol collection!