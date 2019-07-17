Beauty alert! Khloé Kardashian just shared her everyday makeup routine for new moms on Vogue’s YouTube Channel.

If you’re not going to watch, you need to at least see baby True Thompson (her daughter with ex Tristan Thompson) make the most adorable cameo. Not only does True already know how to blow kisses, but she also loves to steal mom’s pink Q-Tips.

The first step in Khloe’s daily routine is skin care. She starts with Quinn’s Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Toner and uses it on her T-Zone to control oil. Then, she puts EltaMD Sunscreen all over her face, hands, neck and chest — “because this is where we all show our age,” Khloe explains. Then, she moisturizes with Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer. To keep things simple, she adds foundation into her moisturizer to create DIY BB Cream.

“I had to learn how to do makeup really quickly and not do too many ‘wet’ things,” explains Khloe. In the case that she has to abandon all of her products to check on True, she finds that this is easier to make sure her products dry and set correctly. After applying her foundation-moisturizer concoction followed by a stick foundation, she applies concealer under her eyes and on any areas of redness. She then sets her concealer with a mix of Kylie Cosmetics Loose Powders in Soft Pink and Translucent.

For contouring, Khloe shamelessly admits that she’s been using the same six-pan MAC contour kit for ten years (which looks suspiciously unharmed?). She swears by applying her contour in a “three” shape, starting at her temples and working her way down to right below her hairline and then jawline. She loves a good nose contour and uses a small palm brush to do so, starting at her brows and then working her way straight down the sides of her nose for definition.

For eyeshadow, she uses the Koko Palette and starts with the shade True’s Mom all over her crease. Then, she takes the shade Truezeldorf to line her upper lash line and then adds a pop of highlight in her inner corner. She uses her Surratt Beauty Lash Curler followed by Lancôme Hypnose Doll Lashes. “Mascara is the one thing I won’t leave my house without,” says Khloe.

Her brow routine is the simplest of all: it just features a little bit of eyebrow pencil from the middle of her eyebrow towards the tail end, followed by eyebrow gel to brush em’ up. She applies blush, bronzer and a second coat of mascara — because it’s better safe than sorry, right?

Using KKW Peach Crème Lip Liner in Peach 2, she outlines her lips and applies a little bit of neutral-pink lipstick onto her lips from the Koko Collab with her finger. Finally, she douses her face in highlighter (relatable). She applies it just above her blush and then on her collarbones, which she finds “really sexy.” For the finale, she finishes with clear gloss by dabbing it on the center of her lips. Easy peasy, right?

