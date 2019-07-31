



Every big beauty brand has at least one cult-favorite product that it’s known and loved for. Take makeup artist-founded makeup line Laura Mercier, for example. The brand’s iconic tinted moisturizer with SPF has been flying off the shelves since 1996 and garners nearly five star reviews straight across the board. But now, the beloved formula is getting a serious formula upgrade — plus a whole new look.

The skin-perfecting tint is beloved by big names like Meghan Markle, Ashley Graham, Margot Robbie and more, so it’s no surprise that it’s been a staple in Laura Mercier beauty line for twenty years. It’s one of the original proponents of effortlessly perfect skin — so much so that Mercier’s been cited as the pioneer of the “flawless face.”

Liv Tyler Breaks Down Her 25-Step Skin Care and Makeup Routine — Watch

To update the formula with new, modern ingredients Mericer worked directly with the brand’s product development team to create a cream that claims to hydrate skin for 24 hours. The upgraded tint is made of macadamia, kukui seed oils and tamarind seed extract for long-lasting moisture and antioxidant protection.

Thanks to developments in sunscreen formulations, the brand was also able to boost up the SPF factor to 30, as compared to the original formula which was SPF 20. Additionally, the formula now has a more extensive shade range, having grown from 15 hues to 20.

This whole process took many months of testing and a casual 67 submissions to create the brand new tinted moisturizer, which (thankfully!) still looks and feels the same as the original you fell in love with. It still has that sheer coverage that’s perfect for dry, normal and combination skin.

If you’re new to the formula, you should also know that it’s totally goof-proof. For an even complexion, simply use your fingers to apply a small amount all over your face. You can also use a makeup sponge if that’s your usual method.

Bella Thorne Admits She Only Wears Makeup When She’s Paid to

Bonus points: the tinted moisturizer’s new packaging is incredibly Instagrammable. It’s housed in a neutral colored, sleek packaging with a peekaboo window that will rival your prettiest skin-care products.

So if you’re looking for a new complexion product to transition into a new fall beauty routine, Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($47) needs to be on your radar. The new formula officially launched on Sephora.com on July 30 and will head to all Laura Mercier retailers on September 25.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!