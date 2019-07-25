Bella Thorne Admits She Only Wears Makeup When She’s Paid to





Bella Thorne may be known to rock a killer standout makeup look, but as it turns out that is all part of the deal.

While promoting her book of poetry, The Life Of A Wannabe Mogul, on Wednesday, July 24, the 21-year-old admitted that she only wears makeup if she’s when she’s obligated to — with dollar signs attached.

“Seriously, I’m an open book. I’m not acting here,” the Associated Press reported she said Wednesday night. “Like, legit, I never wear makeup unless I’m getting paid for it or I’m doing press.”

She continued to stress the importance of being real and honest about who you are and what you look like. “I literally show every aspect of me,” she said. “I refuse to edit anything of myself.”

This isn’t the first time the former Disney Channel star has put her foot down on choosing how she looks and when. In fact, she has another major requirements when it comes to the way she represents herself. In a video with Vogue last month, the Shake It Up actress explained that on set, she does her own makeup.

“The change in my skin has caused me to only ever do my own makeup, including on set,” she said as she broke down her entire beauty routine. “Which is always a fun thing for me to get in contractually.”

The actress has also expressed her struggles with cystic acne. “My skin has been a long time in the works,” she said in the video. “I don’t even know how many years I’ve had cystic acne, but it started off as dermatitis, and then I tried everything you can think of:

tearing off parts of your face, like burning it off, the vampire facials, the microneedling, the lasers — every laser you can name, I’ve done it. And literally nothing worked — not one thing.”

