Jasmine Tookes’ Tricks to Looking and Feeling Her Best — and Her Sweet Reason for Keeping Old Perfume Bottles

“You guys have asked for this for years and years & I’ve finally done it,” she writes in an Instagram caption on Tuesday, July 23. “Link in Bio for my new channel. So excited to share with you beauty tutorials, skin care & travel. First up, my daily makeup routine. Let me know what else you’d love to see regarding beauty!”

In her first-ever video posted on July 22, Tookes takes viewers through her “super easy” daily makeup routine. The twenty-minute step-by-step video includes her full skin-care regimen, her DIY complexion TK and little tips and tricks the model swears by for perfect-looking makeup. The best part? Some of her favorite products costs less than $10 at the drugstore, proving that supermodels can be financially savvy like Us.

Tookes fans are excited over her new venture, to say the least. They took to the comments section of her Instagram post to express their feelings and share their video requests. “Hair care please, hair tutorial that is what am waiting for,” writes one user. Another comments, “For one of your makeup vids, you should recreate your favorite red carpet glam.”

“I’m thinking it might be fun to bring in some of my favorite makeup artists that I work with on with me to do some looks,” Tookes concludes in her tutorial, wearing a full face of glowy makeup and neutral eye makeup. We’re super excited to see what’s next, as well as to watch her subscriber count jump as high as her 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

