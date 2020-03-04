Here’s the thing about acne-prone skin. We put on makeup to cover it, but by putting on so much makeup, we’re just making our acne worse, which means we need to put on more makeup — and the endless cycle repeats. Not all of us want to go makeup-free and that’s okay. We just need to find a foundation that actually lets our skin breathe. Or how about one with acne-fighting ingredients? Actually, how about both in one?

The Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation Acne Control is making waves since the ageless Kourtney Kardashian revealed it as part of her “natural-ish” makeup routine to Vogue. It’s a cream foundation specifically meant for troubled skin prone to stubborn acne. It comes in 14 shades and one shopper said since they started using it, they “never break out anymore!”

See it: Get the Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation Acne Control starting at $65 at Dermstore!

Kardashian, founder of lifestyle website Poosh, is big into beauty and wellness and exploring how the two mix. As this foundation helps to clear our skin, we can clear our mind of any related insecurities and worries. Self-care on point!

“I swear that this is one of the things that really helped get my skin together,” Kardashian said. “I think I told Kendall [Jenner] about this too, I think she uses it!”

This foundation claims to be both lightweight and breathable so our pores can remain unclogged even when covered up. It’s designed to minimize our areas of concern, including fine lines, wrinkles, discoloration, redness, blackheads and whiteheads. And just acne in general, of course. That’s why it features one of the most popular acne-fighting ingredients in all of skincare: salicylic acid!

Salicylic acid is the active ingredient in this cream, and it claims to “decongest” our pores, helping to not only heal breakouts but prevent future ones too! It works alongside grape seed extract, which is full of antioxidants and may defend our skin from free radicals.

See it: Get the Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation Acne Control starting at $65 at Dermstore!

Also inside this magic little bottle is aloe vera gel, which we all know and love for its soothing properties. Aloe vera gel may ease our redness, irritation and inflammation so our complexion is even and our face is cool, calm and collected!

When Kardashian demonstrated how she uses this oxygenating foundation, she actually mixed two shades together to find the perfect balance for her skin tone. She then applied it to her face with her hands. It’s recommended that we either follow Kardashian’s technique or, if we prefer, we can try using a clean, wet sponge!

This foundation’s coverage is buildable, so we can adjust the amount we use according to our skin’s needs at the time of application. Plus, if we use this product consistently for a while, we may want to aim for less and less coverage as we go, since our skin may end up looking totally clear even with no makeup on!

Here’s a tip to make sure we’re picking the right shade. We can click on the shade we might want to try on Dermstore, and then scroll down to the product details. In bold, we’ll see a note about what sort of skin tones and undertones that shade works well with! Whether we have warm yellow undertones or cool pink undertones, there’s an amazing chance we’ll find the perfect shade without even having to test it first! Gorgeous skin, here we come!

See it: Get the Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation Acne Control starting at $65 at Dermstore!

Looking for something else? Check out more from Oxygenetix here and other face makeup available at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!