



The Lord of the Rings actress Liv Tyler just gave us a look into her super chic West Village apartment bathroom, along with her extensive 25-step beauty routine.

Tyler recorded her daily skin care and makeup routine as part of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series on YouTube, starting the 16-minute routine by putting her hair up with a scrunchie made from a piece of Hermes fabric — casual! “I’m a big fan of scrunchies because someone once taught me that you rip your hair out when you use harsh elastic bands in your hair,” she explains.

The actress wakes up her skin with a debris-removing oil cleanser followed by a foaming cleanser. “My obsession with skin care comes from when I was a little girl. My grandmother used to get me out of the bath and moisturize my skin. […] She said ‘you have to moisturize every day to keep your skin well-taken care of and fresh.”

The most important thing Tyler credits to her great skin? Sleep, water and green juice. “I make this crazy green juice, which is hard if you don’t have time. I know you can buy them, but it’s better to get a juicer and make them. This one has celery and cucumber, a little bit of apple and some spinach or kale,” she explains, while nursing the bright green concoction.

After masking with a pore-reducing formula, Tyler applies a dropful of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum. “One trick is I always put whatever I put on my face on my neck and also on the tops of my hands ‘cause that’s the very first thing to start to look old and dry and weird.” After performing a facial massage using a rather frightening looking device meant to naturally contour one’s face, Tyler completes her skin-care routine with Rodin Face Oil, followed by moisturizer and face mist.

Tyler’s makeup routine is a lot less intense. She starts with a lightweight CC cream from By Terry and uses a lipstick brush as a little paintbrush to apply her concealer on pimples on redness. From there, the actress uses highlighter on her cheekbones, pink Mac blush on her cheeks and Givenchy Lip Balm in “Perfect Pink.”

“I know people have a very big obsession with really strong brows, but I like a really natural brow,” she says, while lightly filling in her brows with a Kevyn Aucoin Brow Pencil. She uses an “unglamorous toothbrush” to brush them upwards and then applies a creamy, shimmery pink eyeshadow, followed by Clinique mascara for voluminous lashes.

The way Tyler styles her hair is particularly noteworthy. “I twist it after I dry my hair and tuck it into my bra strap and let it dry like that while I’m doing my makeup. When I take it out, it just tuck

it into my bra strap and let it dry like that while I’m doing my makeup. When I take it out, it just has the perfect little wave.”

“That’s my sort of natural, everyday makeup look,” concludes Tyler with a laugh, looking fresh-faced, glowy and ready to take on the world.

