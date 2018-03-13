Makeup is for everyone, boys included! Just ask Drew Barrymore. The actress, entrepreneur, designer and wearer of many hats (including heading up a cosmetics brands, Flower Beauty) stopped by our studios to sit down with senior reporter Travis Cronin to give him a makeover using her Flower Beauty essentials — and the results were gorgeous.

First thing is first: Drew isn’t into a ton of frills. Her products are luxurious and super functional — and that shows in how she applies them. She concocted an uber simple 4-step beauty routine for Travis that was all about the skin. Natural beauty — Or no makeup makeup for the boys, if you will.

To start, Drew says it is essential to create a smooth canvas. We’re all human and we all have pores — but we can blur them. She applied the Flower Beauty Blur Stick to give Travis baby skin. Then, from there she layered on some coverage only where it was needed with the Flower Beauty Skincognito Foundation stick. Pro tip: apply the lightweight-but-covering complexion product with your fingers.

Another Barrymore essential: never ever forget to put some coverage on your eyelids, “if you don’t they’ll give you away.” So simple but game-changing. And, of course, Drew reminded Us (boys and girls alike) to alway be sure to get the corners of our noses when applying skin tone-evening products. If there’s anything to learn from Drew, it’s that the subtle details count.

To finish swipe the honey glow highlighter from the Galactic Glow palette down the nose and apply the gold highlighter to the cheekbones. Add some gloss and voila — a gorgeous glow courtesy of Drew Barrymore that will have everyone wondering how you always look so naturally flawless.

