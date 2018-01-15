We all need that extra easy third day hairdo in our back pockets on those days when we don’t have time to start from scratch. Thanks to celebrity stylist Justine Marjan, we all have one less thing to think about: the hair guru shared her simple five-step tutorial to giving Khloe Kardashian a next-level braided genie ponytail she created for an episode of Revenge Body.

The best part of this look: it looks complicated, but it’s really not. Start by dampening your hair and prepping it with Tresemme Keratin Smooth Cream and blow dry. This will eliminate frizzies and give you a good base to start off with. Then flat iron the roots of your hair with the ghd Gold Flat Iron.

To get the perfectly smooth pulled-back look, apply Fatboy Hair Water Wax to the roots and spray a smoothing hairbrush with R+Co Vicious Hairspray before gathering the hair into a high ponytail. Then, if your locks need the length, attach a Rapunzel of Sweden ponytail extension and braid it to the ends.

The final touch: brush down flyaways with a toothbrush sprayed with more hairspray.

Not quite on third day hair yet? No worries — check out Marjan’s easy guide to nailing second day texture for Khloe here! Or perhaps you’re looking to rock a more high-impact look, in which case coiled curls might be a great look to try. With any luck, Marjan’s tutorials will have Us all covered for hairstyles to rock for every day of the week.

