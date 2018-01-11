Second-day hair, while great in theory, can be tricky if you don’t know how to style it. Consider that quandary solved: celebrity stylist Justine Marjan shared her secret for giving Khloe Kardashian killer cool-girl waves without washing her hair before hand one word.

Start with your strands that have second day grit —this is key to giving the shape staying powder. If you want more length, Marjan suggests clipping in extensions but you can skip this step if your locks don’t need the assist.

Then spray Tresemme Micro Mist Texture Spray through the hair. Once you do that, Marjan suggests using the ghd Classic Curl Iron to create bends in alternate directions. Make sure you don’t fully wrap sections of hair around the barrel (we at Stylish suggest leaving out the ends for an edgier finish) while you swap directions so that the bends seem natural and not too perfect.

Once you have your bends made, spray R+Co Trophy Texture and Shine Spray (no need to scrimp on healthy shine, even when you’re sporting some serious grit in your hair — matte doesn’t necessarily mean modern). Then to finish, scrunch in some Fatboy Hair Sea Salt Pomade for some added hold. Et voila! Hair that looks styled and polished, but not too prissy. The best part: you don’t have to wake up extra early for good hair with this look.

Feeling more into curls these days? Marjan also recently gave a how-to for a spiral look she gave the mom-to-be. And if you’re having trouble with flyaways, try this trick she spilled for the Good American designer’s baby shower ‘do.

