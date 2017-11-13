💜 Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three 💜 #KKW A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

Khloe Kardashian went full-on romantic beauty for her sister Kim Kardashian’s baby shower this past weekend and we are living for it. The Good American jeans founder not only rocked a gorgeous soft lilac Self Portrait frock with an a-line skirt and asymmetrical neckline but also the most romantic and beautiful soft bends and waves in her hair. It was the perfect look for the feminine theme: cherry blossoms and tea for baby number three. Luckily for Us, Khloe’s stylist, Justine Marjan shared the secret to nabbing her look to her Instagram story!

Khloe Kardashian Launches Her DIFFxKoko Sunglasses Collaboration

Turns out: the look is easier than you think. For Khloe’s waves, Marjan started by prepping her damp hair with Tresemme Repair and Protect 7 Spray and then blew it dry with the ghd blow dryer and a R+Co round brush. Marjan then created bends in Khloe’s golden strands using the ghd platinum flat iron and classic curl iron, alternating between the two. (Pro tip: this is key to a natural finish because it differentiates the curl pattern.)

Is Pregnant Kylie Jenner Engaged to Travis Scott? See Her Stunning Ring!

Then Marjan sprayed Bumble and bumble Dryspun Finishing Spray throughout her hair and then ran Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel through the ends.



To finish: a touch of Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray on a toothbrush to smooth out flyways. Et voila, romantic barely there bends perfect for afternoon tea.

Margot Robbie, Angelina Jolie and More A-List Hit Stars Hit the Hollywood Film Awards — See Every Look

Just last week, Khloe debuted a new, longer look with extensions — but given her status as a certified hair chameleon we can only assume that there is going to be more killer hair inspiration coming our way from this glam duo soon! We can’t wait to see what she wears to her own shower — she’s expecting a boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. And she has another baby to celebrate: a sunglasses collaboration with Diff that launched today!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!